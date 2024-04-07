2 held for thrashing relative to death

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 6

The Gurugram police yesterday arrested two men for beating their 24-year-old relative to death in the Kherki Daula area. On a zero FIR of the Rajasthan Police, an FIR was registered at the Kherki Daula police station yesterday. The victim was done to death during the festival of Holi on March 24.

The suspects have been identified as Pradhan and Teenu, alias Siyaram, of Sarsunda village in Ajmer of Rajasthan. The Manesar crime unit team arrested the suspects near the Pataudi bus stand last night.

The police said Padma, a resident of Tantoti village of Kekri district in Rajasthan, had filed a complaint at the Sarana police station that her husband Sonu Bagaria was beaten to death by the suspects near Rampura village in the Kherki Daula police station area.

“I was living with my husband and children in a tent near Rampura village for the past two months. On the evening of March 24, my husband had consumed liquor at our home. Our relatives, identified as Pradhan, Ramkishan and Teenu, alias Siyaram, also came to our house and consumed alcohol with my husband. A brawl broke out among them and the suspects brutally thrashed my husband, leading to his death,” the complainant said.

The Rajasthan police had registered a zero FIR at the Sarana police station and forwarded it to the Gurugram police, who arrested the suspects last night. “We are questioning the suspects and conducting raids to nab the suspect, who is still absconding. Probe is underway,” said Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar, the investigating officer.

Victim, suspects were in inebriated state On the evening of March 24, my husband had consumed liquor at our home. Our relatives also came to our house and consumed alcohol with him. A brawl broke out among them and the suspects brutally thrashed my husband, leading to his death. — Padma, victim’s wife

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Rajasthan