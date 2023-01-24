2 held in double murder case

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 23

The police have arrested two gangsters, including Jagsheer, alias Jagga Takhtmal, who were involved in a double murder that took place in Kalanwali of Sirsa district last week. The Sirsa SP, Dr Arpit Jain, informed that Takhtmal along with his accomplice Mindhi, a resident of Bahmankaurwala village in Punjab, were hiding in Rajasthan. The SP said with the arrest of these two accused, the police had so far arrested eight persons involved in the January 16 murder case.