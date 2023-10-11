2 held in Shivam murder case

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 10

The CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police has arrested two persons in connection with the murder case of Shivam, a student of Parshuram College in Kurukshetra.

The accused have been identified as Jitendra Rana and Karan, both residents of Kurukshetra. The deceased, Shivam, a Jind resident, was stabbed to death by fellow students over an alleged rivalry on October 4.

A case was registered at the Thanesar Sadar police station under various sections of the IPC. The accused were produced before a court which sent them to a four-day police remand.

