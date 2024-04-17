2 held with 15 quintals of illegal khair wood

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 16

A team of the Forest Department caught a utility vehicle and seized 15 quintals of illegal khair wood from it on Monday evening.

Officials put up barricades and signalled the driver to stop but he didn’t. They chased the vehicle and caught the driver, his aide.

The team nabbed two persons, Gulshan (driver of the vehicle) and Furkaan.

Anuj Kumar, Darpur block officer of the Forest Department, said they got information that several khair trees were illegally cut from a forest and the logs were hidden at Kansli village.

He said the informer told them that the smugglers were planning to take the logs to Punjab in a utility vehicle. They put up barricades near Muzafat Kalan village on Monday evening.

“When we saw a utility vehicle, we signalled the driver to stop but he didn’t. We chased the vehicle and caught the driver and his aide with the logs,” said Anuj Kumar.

He said the persons had been identified as Gulshan Kumar and Furkaan. Gulshan and Furkaan were produced in a Special Environment Court, Kurukshetra, where they were sent to judicial custody.

