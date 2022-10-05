2 houses of criminals demolished in Nuh

Gurugram, October 4
The houses of two criminal built illegally in Pachgaon and Shikarpur villages were demolished on Tuesday, the police said.
A team led by Mamta Kharab, DSP (Crime against women), Nuh, in the presence of Duty Magistrate Ranvir Singh demolished the houses in both villages. First the team reached the house of the accused, identified as Juber in Pachgaon village. Juber is currently lodged in the jail and is involved in a dozen cases, including cow smuggling, theft, illegal mining and possession of illegal weapons. The team demolished his illegal house built in around 200 square yards with an earth-moving machine.
The team then reached Shikarpur village where it demolished the house of Mushtaq. Mushtaq is still on the run and involved in more than a dozen cases of cow smuggling, stone theft, drug smuggling and dacoity, said the police.
The police said the houses of both accused were built with “illegal earnings”. So far, illegal houses of five criminals have been demolished by the district police and the administration.
5 criminals’ houses razed so far
The houses of both accused were built with illegal earnings. So far, illegal houses of five criminals have been demolished by the district police and the administration. — The police
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...