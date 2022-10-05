2 houses of criminals demolished in Nuh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 4

The houses of two criminal built illegally in Pachgaon and Shikarpur villages were demolished on Tuesday, the police said.

A team led by Mamta Kharab, DSP (Crime against women), Nuh, in the presence of Duty Magistrate Ranvir Singh demolished the houses in both villages. First the team reached the house of the accused, identified as Juber in Pachgaon village. Juber is currently lodged in the jail and is involved in a dozen cases, including cow smuggling, theft, illegal mining and possession of illegal weapons. The team demolished his illegal house built in around 200 square yards with an earth-moving machine.

The team then reached Shikarpur village where it demolished the house of Mushtaq. Mushtaq is still on the run and involved in more than a dozen cases of cow smuggling, stone theft, drug smuggling and dacoity, said the police.

The police said the houses of both accused were built with “illegal earnings”. So far, illegal houses of five criminals have been demolished by the district police and the administration.

