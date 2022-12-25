2 IAS, 1 IFS and 32 HCS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

The Haryana Government today transferred two IAS, one IFS, 32 HCS and two HPS officers with immediate effect. Director General, Industries and Commerce, and Director General, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shekhar Vidyarthi has been posed Secretary to Governor in addition to his present duties.

DC-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer Bhiwani and District Municipal Commissioner, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri, Rahul Narwal, has been transferred as Commissioner MC Panipat. IFS Hairatjeet Kaur, who was DFO Ambala, has now been posted as District Transport Officer-cum-Secretary RTA, Karnal.

Among HCS officers, Varsha Khangwal has been posted as ADC Panchkula, Manita Malik is now Additional Transport Commissioner and Yogesh Kumar has heen posted as Secretary, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board. Vivek Kalia has been posted as Additional Director Information, Public Relations and Languages and Additional Managing Director, Hartron.

Richa is now Joint Commissioner, MC Panchkula, Virender Chaudhary is Estate Officer, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Karnal, and Sushil Kumar is District Transport Officer-cum-Secretary RTA Ambala.