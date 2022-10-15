2 IAS officers get additional charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Commissioner and Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, Amneet P Kumar, has been given the additional charge of in-charge of Hisar district. Meanwhile, Anand Mohan Sharan, ACS, Industries and Commerce Department, and IT, Electronics and Communications Department, has been given the additional charge of the Civil Aviation Department during the leave period of IAS Ankur Gupta. TNS

Transport Department to settle old tax cases

Chandigarh: The Haryana Transport Department will settle old tax cases. According to a notification issued on October 11, a provision has been made to exempt accrued interest and penalty on the arrears of passengers and goods tax payable up to March 31, 2017. TNS

5 lakh devotees likely for solar eclipse fair

Chandigarh: Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said about 5 lakh devotees were likely to participate in the solar eclipse fair in Kurukshetra on October 25, for which arrangements were being made on a large scale.