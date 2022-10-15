2 IAS officers get additional charge

Chandigarh: The Commissioner and Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, Amneet P Kumar, has been given the additional charge of in-charge of Hisar district. Meanwhile, Anand Mohan Sharan, ACS, Industries and Commerce Department, and IT, Electronics and Communications Department, has been given the additional charge of the Civil Aviation Department during the leave period of IAS Ankur Gupta. TNS
Transport Department to settle old tax cases
Chandigarh: The Haryana Transport Department will settle old tax cases. According to a notification issued on October 11, a provision has been made to exempt accrued interest and penalty on the arrears of passengers and goods tax payable up to March 31, 2017. TNS
5 lakh devotees likely for solar eclipse fair
Chandigarh: Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said about 5 lakh devotees were likely to participate in the solar eclipse fair in Kurukshetra on October 25, for which arrangements were being made on a large scale.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...