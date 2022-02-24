2 IAS officers transferred

Chandigarh, February 23
The Haryana Government has issued transfer and posting orders of two IAS and six HCS officers.
Rajeev Ranjan, Commissioner, Gurugram Division, has been posted as Commissioner, Rohtak Division, in addition to his present duties.
Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula, has been posted as Director, Art and Cultural Affairs besides his current assignment. The HCS officers are Satyender Duhan, Additional Director (Administration), Medical College, Nalhar (Nuh), who has been posted as Additional Director (Administration), Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Gurugram.
Gagandeep Singh-I, Joint Director (Administration) Food and Drugs Administration, has been posted as CEO, ZP, Panchkula and CEO, DRDA, in addition to his own duties.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...