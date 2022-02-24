2 IAS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

The Haryana Government has issued transfer and posting orders of two IAS and six HCS officers.

Rajeev Ranjan, Commissioner, Gurugram Division, has been posted as Commissioner, Rohtak Division, in addition to his present duties.

Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula, has been posted as Director, Art and Cultural Affairs besides his current assignment. The HCS officers are Satyender Duhan, Additional Director (Administration), Medical College, Nalhar (Nuh), who has been posted as Additional Director (Administration), Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Gurugram.

Gagandeep Singh-I, Joint Director (Administration) Food and Drugs Administration, has been posted as CEO, ZP, Panchkula and CEO, DRDA, in addition to his own duties.