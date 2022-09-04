2 illegal liquor taverns raided in Gurugram

Gurugram, September 3
A joint team of the CM Flying Squad, Excise Department and local police raided an illegal liquor tavern each in Sector 84 and Bilaspur area here on late Friday night.
The tavern in Sector 84, The Lions Town, was running illegally and served flavored hookah. The team also raided an illegal tavern in Yadav Hotel in Binola industrial area, where liquor was being served without any licence.
FIRs have been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Excise Act.
