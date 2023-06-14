2 killed, 20 hurt in road accident

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 13

Two devotees were killed and nearly 20 injured when a canter collided with a pick-up truck in which they were travelling on the Delhi-Hisar highway near Meham in the district late last night. The devotees were going from UP to Rajasthan to attend a religious ceremony. The deceased have been identified as Gayatri and Bijender of Modinagar. A case has been registered.