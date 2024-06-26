2 killed, 3 hurt as car, truck collide in Jhajjar

Jhajjar, June 25
Two members of a family were killed and three others were injured when their car collided with a truck on the Jhanswa-Sudharna road in Salhawas area of the district on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Vidhya Devi (65) and her grandson Manan (16). The injured are undergoing treatment at the PGIMS in Rohtak.
The mishap took place when the family was going to Kanhera village to meet their relatives. Vidha Devi and Manan reportedly died on the spot while her daughter-in-law and two others suffered serious injuries.
The injured were rushed to the Civil hospital in Jhajjar, where doctors referred them to the PGIMS in Rohtak.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted
A villager of Kot Bhathian hamlet, located near the IB, rang...
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange heads home to Australia after he pleaded guilty for publishing US secrets
The plea in the US Pacific commonwealth of the Northern Mari...
‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’
Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief
Sensex hits new all-time high in early trade
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbs 134.64 points to hit a new al...