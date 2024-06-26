2 killed, 3 hurt as car, truck collide in Jhajjar

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, June 25

Two members of a family were killed and three others were injured when their car collided with a truck on the Jhanswa-Sudharna road in Salhawas area of the district on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Vidhya Devi (65) and her grandson Manan (16). The injured are undergoing treatment at the PGIMS in Rohtak.

The mishap took place when the family was going to Kanhera village to meet their relatives. Vidha Devi and Manan reportedly died on the spot while her daughter-in-law and two others suffered serious injuries.

The injured were rushed to the Civil hospital in Jhajjar, where doctors referred them to the PGIMS in Rohtak.

