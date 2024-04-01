2 killed as bikes collide head-on near Rajthal

Hisar, March 31
Two persons were killed and two others injured when their motorcycles collided head-on near Rajthal village on the Hansi-Jind road here last night.
The deceased were identified as Subham, 22, a resident of Jhanjh village and Rohit, 24, a resident of Ramrai village in Jind district. Sahil of Jhanjh village and Aman of Kapro village sustained injuries in the mishap.
According to information, Subham and Sahil, who were travelling on a motorcycle, were on their way from Narnaund town of Hisar district to Jhanjh village in Jind district.
Rohit and Aman were coming from the opposition direction and the mishap took place when they reached near Rajthal village. The victims were rushed to the hospital in Jind where doctors declared Subham and Rohit dead. The other two were referred to the PGIMS at Rohtak. After registering a case, the police have started an investigation.
