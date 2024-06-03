2 killed as speeding SUV hits road divider in Haryana's Nuh

PTI

Nuh, June 3

Two persons were killed and three injured when their speeding SUV hit the road divider on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Kolgaon here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night.

Rohit Gupta (35) and four others were critically injured when their car collided with the road divider on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Kolgaon here, police said.

After receiving information, a team from Ferozepur Jhirka reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital, where Rohit and another passenger, Vikas (34), were declared dead, they said.

The other three were referred to Gurugram and Delhi, they added.

A case has been registered. The bodies will be handed over to the families of the deceased after post-mortem, a senior police officer said.

