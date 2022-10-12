2 killed at dhaba in Gharaunda

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 11

Two friends were killed and another was injured by a group of five-six persons following of a brawl at a dhaba in Gharaunda town late last night.

The deceased were later identified as Munish (28) of Bhola Colony, and Neeraj (32) of Rampura Colony in Gharaunda. Munish’s brother Chander Mohan (alias Bittu) is undergoing treatment.

On the complaint of Chander Mohan, the police have registered a case against Rakma of Bhola Colony and others under Sections 148, 149, 323 and 302 of the IPC at the Gharaunda police station.

The police have arrested two accused, Sandeep of Furlak village and Parvesh of Kalheri village. They would be produced in a court tomorrow, said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP).

The incident reportedly took place around 10.30 pm, while both groups were having dinner at the dhaba. A brawl ensued after Munish and his friends objected to noise being created by the other group. The accused attacked the victims with empty bottles and the handle of a shutter, said Gharaunda DSP Manoj Kumar.