2 labourers die of suffocation

Palwal, March 17

Two labourers died and three others were injured after reportedly inhaling a poisonous gas at a paint factory here on Saturday night.

According to the complaint lodged with the police, the victims, identified as Siya Ram from Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh and Radhe from Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, were among a total of five workers engaged in cleaning a tank in a paint factory located near Dhatir village in the district.

It is reported that all five workers who entered the underground tank fell unconscious due to the presence of poisonous gas in the tank.

While they were rushed to the Civil Hospital, the doctors declared Radhe and Siya Ram dead. Three others identified as Ashok, Rohit and Sohit, who were seriously injured, were referred to a private hospital, where treatment is underway, said a police official. The police have launched an investigation into the matter, he added.

