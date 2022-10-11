2 men 'murdered' following brawl at dhaba in Haryana’s Gharaunda

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 11

A group of five men allegedly killed two men and injured another following a brawl at a dhaba at Gharaunda in this district on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Munish (30) of Bhola Colony and Neeraj (32) of Rampura Colony in Gharaunda.

The injured, Bittu, is undergoing treatment.

At 10.30pm, the two groups of men were having dinner at the dhaba. A brawl took place between them and the five men of one group alleged attacked the three of the other with an empty bottle and the handle of a shutter, said Manoj Kumar Gharaunda DSP.

They were taken to the Gharaunda hospital, where Neeraj and Munish were declared dead, while Bittu was referred to a Karnal hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

The accused fled the scene.

“We have registered a case against the five men. One of the accused has been identified as Rakma of Gharaunda. We are trying to arrest the accused,” said the DSP.

He said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem.