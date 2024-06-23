2 months after construction, grain market road in shambles, residents seek probe

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 22

The newly constructed concrete road, connecting Janata Bhawan Road to Kabir Chowk in Sirsa’s C Block, has started deteriorating two months after its completion. Gravel has surfaced at several spots on the road and suspicions regarding the quality of material used by the contractor have been raised. Keeping these concerns in mind, Manohar Mehta, President of Aarthiya Association, Sirsa, has filed a complaint through the Chief Minister’s window.

In his complaint, Mehta stated that people whose houses are on the road from Janata Bhawan to Kabir Chowk had protested extensively to get the worn-out road repaired and only then had the administration issued a tender worth Rs 1.75 crore for the project.

Mehta said although the road was built, a significant portion near Kabir Chowk was left without a median, causing heavy vehicles and loaded trucks to overturn. Following the protests, the remaining portion was constructed, but it is alarming that the road has started to break down again within just two months of its reconstruction, with gravel surfacing at several places. Mehta suspects inferior quality material was used in the construction. He urged investigation into the project to prevent misuse of public funds in the future.

Meanwhile, Anil Mohil, Municipal Engineer, Sirsa, explained that the reason the segment of the road from Kabir Chowk to C Block had broken two months after its construction was that it was not fully repaired. He said the road was made of cement concrete, which required complete repair to become strong.

Typically, such roads need to be kept moist for several days after construction. However, due to traffic that was not possible, resulting in the road not curing properly and hence breaking now. Mohil said the department would repair it soon, and if necessary, traffic will be managed during the repair work. He also said that other issues such as sewerage will be addressed promptly by the department.

