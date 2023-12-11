2 months on, Khattar-Vij standoff ends; minister agrees to clear files

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, December 10

The over two-month-old standoff between Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Health Minister Anil Vij over alleged “interference” by Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in the Health Department’s functioning seems to have ended. With this, Vij will start clearing files of the Health Department from tomorrow.

The “truce” between Khattar and Vij was worked out following a meeting between the two on December 7 in which it was decided to remove Director General Health Services (DGHS) Sonia Trikha, wife of Rajesh Khullar, Khattar’s Chief Principal Secretary.

Khullar was in the eye of a storm for his alleged interference in the Health Department by calling a review meeting of the department on October 5 without keeping Vij in the loop.

Taking strong exception to the meeting without his permission, Vij had stopped clearing files of the department since October 5.

Meanwhile, after withdrawing the charge of the DGHS from Trikha to mollify Vij, especially in view of the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha session beginning December 15, Khattar elevated her to a constitutional post of the member of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

This was done apparently with a view to keep his close confidant Rajesh Khullar in good humour.

The matter was brought to the notice of the party top brass and Vij was learnt to have expressed his desire to leave the Health portfolio if his concerns were not addressed. For Trikha, it is, however, a shot in the arm as she has got a constitutional post for six years.

