2 more arrested for misusing ARO’s ID

Kaithal, April 8
Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the case of misusing the login ID and password of the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency for rejecting the AAP’s application for permission to hold a public meeting, with derogatory remarks and abusive language.
Earlier, two persons had been arrested in the case, said DSP Gurvinder Singh.
Two applications of an AAP leader, who had sought permission for two programmes of AAP candidate Sushil Gupta to be held on April 7, had been rejected.
The accused have been identified as Shivang, Parveen and Ashish, all residents of Radhaswami Colony Kaithal, and Vishal of Teontha village in the Kaithal district.
The DSP said as per the complaint of the Assistant Returning Officer, applications regarding permission for public meeting were received through the online portal on April 3. An unknown person misused his ID, cancelled the application forms and uploaded objectionable comments and photos. A case was registered in this regard.
Shivang and Praveen were arrested on Saturday, while Ashish and Vishal were arrested today. Two mobile phones were also recovered from them. They have been sent to judicial custody.
Investigation revealed that they had reportedly done so from the residence of Shivang, who managed to obtain the login identity (ID) password during an election training session.
