Karnal: 2 more held for making passports on fake papers

Karnal, February 9
The Karnal police have arrested two more agents in connection with a nexus of fraudsters allegedly involved in making passports on fake documents. With these two arrests, the total number of accused has reached to 23.
The accused have been identified as Sudhir Kumar from Gurugram and Mainak Nandi from Kolkata. Nandi will be brought on transit remand to Karnal, said Himadree Kaushik, ASP, Indri. A passport of Abdul was rejected in Delhi due to some reason and Nandi had managed to make it in Kolkata as he had links in the passport office there, she added. She said Sudhir was arrested from Gurugram and he would be produced in the court on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Karnal police have produced three of the earlier arrested accused –Rupinder Singh, Gurdyal Singh and Rahul Sharma — in the court, from where they were sent to jail.
They were on three-day police remand. During the remand, they revealed that Rahul managed to get his passport through Rupinder, who made fake documents for Gurdyal with the help of his laptop and printer, said the police. The police have also recovered the laptop and printer, the police added. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...