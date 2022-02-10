Karnal: 2 more held for making passports on fake papers

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 9

The Karnal police have arrested two more agents in connection with a nexus of fraudsters allegedly involved in making passports on fake documents. With these two arrests, the total number of accused has reached to 23.

The accused have been identified as Sudhir Kumar from Gurugram and Mainak Nandi from Kolkata. Nandi will be brought on transit remand to Karnal, said Himadree Kaushik, ASP, Indri. A passport of Abdul was rejected in Delhi due to some reason and Nandi had managed to make it in Kolkata as he had links in the passport office there, she added. She said Sudhir was arrested from Gurugram and he would be produced in the court on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Karnal police have produced three of the earlier arrested accused –Rupinder Singh, Gurdyal Singh and Rahul Sharma — in the court, from where they were sent to jail.

They were on three-day police remand. During the remand, they revealed that Rahul managed to get his passport through Rupinder, who made fake documents for Gurdyal with the help of his laptop and printer, said the police. The police have also recovered the laptop and printer, the police added. —