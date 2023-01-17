2 more held in assault case

Kurukshetra, January 16
The CIA-1 unit of the Kurukshetra police has arrested two more persons in connection with the severed hands incident on Sunday.
Those arrested have been identified as Amar Singh of Karnal and Nitin, a resident of Jind district. They were produced before a court, which sent them to four-day police remand.
On January 9, the hands of Jugnu were severed and taken away by some miscreants over old enmity. Two accused (Anil and Hardeep of Jind) have already been arrested in the case.
