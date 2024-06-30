2 more kids drown in waterlogged pits

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 29

After a seven-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged pit at Pinangwan village, two more children drowned in rainwater pits in Firozpur Jhirka of Nuh district on Friday. The district witnessed widespread mourning as all three accidents occurred in a single day.

Kids went to bathe The incidents occurred in Maholi and Patpadbas villages of Firozpur Jhirka on Friday evening. Four to five children had gone to bathe in Dahar Forest, where two of them began to drown in a rainwater pit.

Witnessing the children drowning, a woman who was feeding animals in nearby fields managed to save one, but the other child died. The deceased has been identified as Azam (11), a resident of Maholi village.

The third incident occurred in Patpadbas village, where a five-year-old girl suddenly ran out into the courtyard after the rain and fell into a waterlogged pit, resulting in her death. The deceased girl was identified as Israt (5), a resident of Patpadbas village.

A senior police officer said they have not yet received any reports regarding these incidents.

