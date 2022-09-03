Faridabad: 2 more nabbed in athlete murder case

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 2

The police have arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old athlete on August 31. The total arrests in this connection have gone up to three. The victim, Priyanshu Kumar, was stabbed to death on Wednesday night.

A police official said the main accused, identified as Ajay (19), a resident of local Chawla Colony, was arrested on Thursday on the basis of clues and evidence collected by a team of the crime branch. He said two more accused, identified as Ajay’s brother Deepak (25) and his friend Abhishek (19), were also nabbed on the information provided by the main accused. He said while Abhishek had allegedly provided the knife to Ajay, Deepak had cleaned the knife and tried to destroy the evidence after the crime.

The main reason behind the murder was rivalry in track events in which both Ajay and Priyanshu were competitors and better performance of the latter had led to animosity. This resulted in the incident of stabbing by the accused, who wanted to eliminate his rival, said a police official. While Ajay and Deepak have been remanded in police custody, the third accused has been sent to judicial custody.

