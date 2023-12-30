2 more Vande Bharat trains to halt at Ambala Cantonment station

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 29

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching six new Vande Bharat Express trains on Saturday, the number of such trains making halt in Ambala division will increase to five.

“Of the six new trains, two trains (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi Vande Bharat and Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat) will have stoppages at Ambala Cantonment railway station. With these two trains, the number of trains passing through Ambala division will increase to five,” Divisional Railway Manager Ambala Division Mandeep Singh Bhatia said.

“Both these trains will run six days a week. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi Vande Bharat Express will be the second Vande Bharat on this route.”

At present, three Vande Bharat trains pass through the Ambala Division. While Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express is running on the New Delhi-Katra route, another Vande Bharat train is running on the Amb Andaura-New Delhi route. Both trains make a halt at Ambala Cantonment Railway Station. Another Vande Bharat train running on the Dehradun-Delhi route makes a halt at Saharanpur Railway Station under Ambala division.

Last month, the Railway Board had sanctioned extension of the Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat train (20977/78) up to Chandigarh. It will be the sixth Vande Bharat to pass through the division.

