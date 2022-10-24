Bahadurgarh STF nabs 2 most-wanted criminals

Jhajjar, October 23

The Special Task Force (STF), Bahadurgarh, led by Inspector Vivek Malik, has arrested two most-wanted criminals carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 each on their head. One of the criminals, identified as Dharampal, of Mahmudpur (Sonepat) had been evading arrest for 37 years, while the second criminal identified as Dharambir, had been giving the police a slip for three months.

"Dharampal was nabbed from Faridabad and Dharambir from Rajasthan. Dharampal has been handed over to the Rajasthan Police. A case was registered against him in Jaipur in 1985," said Malik. — TNS

