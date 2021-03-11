2 nabbed for theft in Yamunanagar, 3 bikes recovered

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 21

A team of the anti-vehicle theft cell of the Yamunanagar police nabbed two persons and recovered three motorcycles from them on Friday. The accused are Lalit and Rahul of Damauli village. Today, they were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

“Ramesh Rana, incharge of the anti-vehicle theft cell, formed a team to go after the accused, who were planning to go to UP with a stolen motorcycle via Kalanaur village.

At a naka near the village, the accused were nabbed, said the police.

