2 newly trained dogs help NCB sniff out drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 18

Two new trained dogs, Alex and Tiger, have joined the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) team to assist officials in the search operations and raids to catch drug smugglers and detect consignments.

They have been kept under the supervision of handlers in the Gurugram Police Lines.

Inspector Manoj Sangwan, HSNCB head of the Gurugram unit, said with the help of the two dogs, who were deployed at various search operation sites, the team was able to seize drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore.

A senior police officer said there has been a rise in the demand for refined drugs such as heroin, opium, hashish and puppy husk in Gurugram. These drugs are highly expensive, whereas ganja, which is also in great demand, is cheap and easily available.

The HSNCB had registered 46 cases in 2022 while 42 cases were registered in 2023. In 2022, the Gurugram police arrested 297 people against 234 cases, whereas in 2023, they arrested 189 people in 144 registered cases. Last year, the police seized and destroyed around 500-kg drug consignment.

“With the help of the dogs, our team was able to seize drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore that were being sent to the United Kingdom and Israel via a courier in the guise of clothes, shoes and chyawanprash,” Inspector Sangwan said. “Four cases were registered at the Udyog Vihar police station,” he added.

