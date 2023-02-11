2 Nigerians held for befriending, duping

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 10

The Gurugram police have arrested two Nigerians for duping women after befriending them on a dating app. Both the suspects have been remanded to a two-day police custody.

According to the police, on January 14, a local woman had filed a complaint against a person named Alex, who introduced himself as a German pilot. The complainant said Alex demanded Rs 40,000 form her to buy saffron, but she transferred only Rs 15,000.

Later, Alex demanded more money and even threatened her. An FIR was registered against the suspects at the Cybercrime police station (East). A police team headed by Inspector Jasveer arrested the Nigerians from Delhi on Tuesday night. They were identified as Obi Alex and Odua Christopher Chukuridi.

“The suspects revealed that by creating fake profiles on social media, they befriend women and extorting money from them. We are questioning them”, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.