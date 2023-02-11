2 Nigerians held for befriending, duping

Gurugram, February 10
The Gurugram police have arrested two Nigerians for duping women after befriending them on a dating app. Both the suspects have been remanded to a two-day police custody.
According to the police, on January 14, a local woman had filed a complaint against a person named Alex, who introduced himself as a German pilot. The complainant said Alex demanded Rs 40,000 form her to buy saffron, but she transferred only Rs 15,000.
Later, Alex demanded more money and even threatened her. An FIR was registered against the suspects at the Cybercrime police station (East). A police team headed by Inspector Jasveer arrested the Nigerians from Delhi on Tuesday night. They were identified as Obi Alex and Odua Christopher Chukuridi.
“The suspects revealed that by creating fake profiles on social media, they befriend women and extorting money from them. We are questioning them”, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...