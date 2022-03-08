2 of family die in accident in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, March 7
A woman and her son were killed while her husband suffered injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on the Ambala-Delhi NH in Kurukshetra on Monday. The deceased were identified as Afsana (29), and Saad (10). The injured was identified as Ranu. The family was on its way to Delhi from HP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC
Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding
In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...
CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz
Over the last one week, Cruz has said that the bilateral rel...
Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told
'TSA profiling for Sikh Americans and other minority groups ...
Daily Covid cases in country lowest in almost 2 years
3,993 new Covid cases, 108 more deaths reported