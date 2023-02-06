2 open web girder bridges launched

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 5

Two open web girder bridges were launched for the eastern dedicated freight corridor of the Railways over the National Highway-44 in Ambala on Sunday.

An alignment of the eastern dedicated freight corridor is crossing over the Delhi-Ambala national highway, and a bridge is being built for the goods train traffic. The total length of the two girders is 111 metres.

Chief General Manager (Ambala unit) of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited Pankaj Gupta said: “A section of around 175 km (from Sahnewal to Pilkhani) of the dedicated freight corridor project for laying tracks for the goods trains is under the Ambala unit. The launching of two girders started around 8 am and completed at 6 pm. After getting clearance from the National Highways Authority of India and no objection certificate from the local police, the girders were rolled and placed today.”

“Soon the tracks will be laid. Experts of a project management consultant company from Germany and a design company from Bengaluru and other experts were roped in to check all designs to ensure that there is no error in the design. Of the total 175-km track under the Ambala unit, 123-km track has been laid and efforts are being made to complete the remaining work soon,” he added.