2 parking lots to come up in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 30

The traffic police have decided to build two new parking facilities in the Civil Lines area here. The move is aimed at decongesting Sadar Bazaar in Gurugram and adjoining areas of the old city.

Owing to roadside parking and encroachments, the oldest market in Gurugram is also the most congested area in the city.

The new parking lots will come up on plots, which have been lying vacant for years. Meanwhile, two temporary parking facilities have been designated for people visiting Sadar Bazaar, said DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij.

“A portion of the Old Civil Hospital campus, where the old hospital building has been demolished, and an old Gurgaon Club in front of the Sessions House have been designated as parking spots for visitors,” he said.

The DCP said these areas could be designated for some projects in future, but till then these could be temporarily used to provide parking facility and decongest market.

#Gurugram