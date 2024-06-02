2 pedestrians among 3 killed in road accidents

Gurugram, June 1
Three persons, including two pedestrians, were killed in different road accidents.
A 24-year-old pedestrian, Rahul, was injured critically after being hit by a speeding car in Sector 44 area last night when he was crossing the road. The driver managed to flee with his vehicle from the spot. The injured died on the way to a hospital. In another road accident, a 39-year-old engineer was killed after a tanker hit his bike near the Bilaspur chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The deceased has been identified as Gyan Singh. A 22-year-old woman, Shanu Singh, was also killed when a speeding car hit her when she was crossing the road. She succumbed to her injuries in the civil hospital in Gurugram on Thursday.
