2 school buses gutted in fire

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 12

Two school buses were gutted after a fire broke out in a CNG-fitted bus on the premises of a private school in Sector 45 here today.

The police and fire brigade teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control. “There was no injury or loss of life in the incident. The cause of the fire is said to be short circuit,” said the police.

According to a fire official, a school bus parked on the premises of Euro International School, Sector 45, suddenly caught fire at around 1.00 pm on Wednesday. The fire spread rapidly and engulfed another bus parked next to it. A part of the school building, some electrical equipment and other items kept on the third floor’s roof were also damaged in the blaze.

Two fire engines were pressed into service and soon the fire was brought under control, however, both the buses were completely gutted.

Rekha Yadav, Principal, Euro International School, said fortunately no one was around the area and there was no injury. “The students of the class close the fire spot were immediately shifted to another class,” she added.