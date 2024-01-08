2 seeking Portugal, UK visas duped

Hisar, January 7
Two youths were duped of Rs 24 lakh by three persons in Fatehabad district on the pretext of visas for the UK and Portugal. The police registered a case of fraud against the three persons, identified as Sachin, Sushil and Harry.
Guru Nanakpura resident Parvinder Singh complained to the police that he and his cousin Arvind Kumar, met Sachin, while taking IELTS coaching in 2022. Later, Sachin took the duo to Sushil, who promised them visas for the UK and Portugal. They gave the suspects a total of Rs 24 lakh for arranging a Portugal work visa for Parvinder and a UK study visa for Sachin . The suspects failed to get them their visas andhanded them cheques that could not be honoured. The cousins were threatened with dire consequences when they asked their money back, the complainant claimed.
