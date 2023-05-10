2 shooters of Bishnoi gang held

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 9

The Ambala unit of Special Task Force (STF), Haryana, has arrested two shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with the firing at the house of Zila Parishad member and AAP leader Makhan Singh Lobana in Ambala.

The shooters were identified as Sahil and Krishan Kumar, residents of Shahabad. They were produced before a court, which sent them to two-day police remand.

As per the STF, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi made a ransom call to Makhan Singh and sought Rs 50 lakh. The accused have disclosed that they were planning to commit something big, including opening fire at liquor contractor in Yamunanagar and mining contractor in Panchkula, on the direction of Anmol Bishnoi. They were given targets for target killing in Punjab too.

Over the last nearly one-and-a-half month, Anmol has reportedly made nearly 10 ransom calls and cases are registered in many districts of the state for making such calls.

Makhan Singh said: “I received an international call, but the voice was not audible. Then the person made another call and identified himself as Anmol Bishnoi, following which I disconnected the call. I didn’t pick up the third call.The next morning, the shooters came and fired two shots at my house.”