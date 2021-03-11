2 shot in Hisar village

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 22

Two persons were shot dead by a group of assailants on Puthi-Bedwa approach road near Puthi Samain village in Hansi subdivision of Hisar district today.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep (28) and Amit (29). They were residents of Nindana village in Meham subdivision in Rohtak district.

Hansi SP Nitika Gahlot and other police officials rushed to the spot on getting the information and started investigation.

Sources said that Sandeep and Amit were travelling in a car which was targeted by the assailants who opened indiscriminate fire at the car. The police said that they had recovered 15 empty shells and two bullets from the spot.

Sources said that the occupants of the car had tried to flee on foot after abandoning the car, but the accused chased them. The bodies were found in the adjoining fields. According to the police, rivalry seemed to be the reason behind the incident.

2 bullets found