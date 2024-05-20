2 siblings, another relative killed in accident on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Rewari, May 20
Two siblings and their relative died when a vehicle hit their motorbike here on Delhi-Jaipur highway on Monday, police said.
Police are checking CCTV cameras installed on the highway to find the driver of the unidentified vehicle, they said.
Neeraj Sharma (36), his sister Suman Lata (19) -- both residents of Nehru Colony, Faridabad -- and their relative Geeta (43) -- a resident of South Delhi -- died in the accident.
They were going from Jaipur towards Delhi on a motorcycle when the accident took place near Nikhri Cut on the highway when suddenly an unidentified vehicle coming from behind hit the bike, police said.
After the collision, all three fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. People nearby informed the police and the injured were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared all three dead.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Severe heatwave conditions in north India; at 47.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi's Najafgarh hottest in country
Temperatures remain above 45 degrees Celsius in large parts ...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 59 per cent polling in fifth phase; Baramulla records its highest-ever turnout
There were sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal, be...
Gujarat ATS arrests 4 Sri Lankan nationals with IS links on mission to carry out terror activities
Acting on a tip-off, the ATS apprehendsd the accused at the ...
More trouble for AAP as ED seeks FCRA probe in Rs 7 crore foreign funding; party calls it BJP's new conspiracy
The Aam Aadmi Party dismisses the allegation as ‘baseless’