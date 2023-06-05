2 sons of DIG among 4 arrested for creating ruckus after being refused liquor at shop in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 5

Four youths, including two sons of a Haryana Police DIG, were arrested for allegedly creating ruckus outside a liquor shop in Gurugram’s Sector 62.

The vendors reportedly refused to sell them liquor stating that the time was over.

An FIR was registered at Sector 65 police station and all the accused were let off on police bail after they joinedthe investigation, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place outside a liquor shop in Sector 62 area on Saturday late night when seven drunken youths reached there to buy liquor. The salesman of liquor vend refused to give the liquor saying that the time was over. All youths lost their temper and suddenly attacked the workers at the shop with sticks.

A police team reached the spot but the drunken youths still did not stop. Moreover, they misbehaved with the SHO of Sector 65 police station. Following the incident, four of them were caught by the police from the spot while three others managed to flee the scene.

The FIR was registered under various sections of IPC.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Vishal and Navdeep, both the sons of a DIG rank officer of Haryana Police who lived in Sector 43. Two others were identified as Karan alias Kulwant and Iru Kumar.

“All four arrested accused were let off on police bail after they joined the investigation while raids are on to nab three others accused”, said Subhash Boken, police spokesperson.

