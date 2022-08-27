2 teenagers 'murdered', run over by tractor

Tribune News Service

Palwal, August 26

The police booked a case of murder in connection with the death of two teenage boys at Gahlab village on Tuesday evening but no arrests have been made so far.

According to a complaint lodged by a kin, the victims have been identified as Manish (13) and Akash (14), both residents of Gahlab village. They allegedly died after Gajender, the accused, ran a tractor over them at a shop in the village, out of an old enmity. Devender, father of Manish, told the police that his son was threatened with dire consequences by Gajender, two months ago, over some dispute. The accused also threatened him and his family after the incident of the murder, added Devender. “The accused came on a tractor at my shop on Tuesday evening and without any prior warning, ran it over Manish and Akash”, said the complainant.

Gajender had been nursing enmity against the family over an area near his premises, where Devender’s son went for jogging and morning exercise, it was claimed. A police official said that a probe had been launched after post-mortem examination of the deceased.

#palwal