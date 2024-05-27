2 teens drown in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 26

A 16-year-old boy was found drowned in a ‘diggi’ (water storage tank) in a field in the Sadar police station area of Najia Khera village. The deceased was the sole breadwinner of his family, comprising only his grandmother. Based on a statement from his uncle the Nathusari Chopta police have registered a case against Pankaj, Happy and Sunil alias Bahadur from Najia Khera village on charges of murder.

According to sources, Rahul had been missing since Saturday and a search operation was underway to locate him. Rahul’s father had passed away around five years ago, and he was the only support to his grandmother. On Sunday morning, villagers found Rahul’s body in a tank. Upon investigation, it was found that three other boys from the village had gone to swim with Rahul. The police arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem. The deceased Rahul was a student of Class 11. The complainant (Rahul’s uncle) alleged that the three suspect had a hand in the drowning of Rahul. The police are investigating the matter.

Youth drowns in Biruwala Gudha

A 19-year-old boy drowned in a ‘johad’ (pond) while trying to get his cattle out in Biruwala Gudha village. The deceased had studied up to Class XII and was adopted by his parents. According to sources, Luvjot had taken the cattle to the pond for bathing. Later, while trying to get the cattle out, he slipped and fell into it. By the time people got there to help him out, he had drowned. He was declared dead on being pulled out of the water.

