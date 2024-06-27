2 thieves nabbed in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra: The anti-vehicle theft team of the Kurukshetra police has arrested two men and recovered 14 two-wheelers from their possession. The suspects were identified as Surjan and Sajan, residents of Kurukshetra. TNS
Theft at JJP leader’s house
Sonepat: A person decamped with Rs 25,000 and 15,000 USD, besides valuables from the residence of JJP’s state vice-president and Karnal Lok Sabha candidate Devender Kadyan’s house in Sector 11 here. The Chandnibagh police have registered a case and began a probe into the matter. TNS
Retd clerk in dock in Karnal
Karnal: MoS for Urban Local Bodies Subhash Sudha on Wednesday directed that the pension of a retired clerk of Woman and Child Development Department be stopped and he be chargesheeted for misleading the applicants about the ‘Aapki Beti Hamari Beti’ scheme and not for giving benefits to them.
