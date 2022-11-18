2 vehicle lifters arrested after brief encounter

Panipat, November 17
The anti-vehicle theft team of the Panipat police had a brief encounter with members of a gang of vehicle lifters at Tosham in Bhiwani district. Two accused were later arrested in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.
SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said the team raided the rented accommodation of gang members (Pawan, Satish, Sandeep and Rahul of Biran village in Bhiwani district) at Tosham, but they managed to escape.
Later, the team spotted an SUV on the Hansi road and signalled it to stop. The accused opened fire on the police team, which fired in retaliation and chased them. The accused, however, managed to flee. As an accused had suffered a bullet injury, they went to Chirava in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan for treatment, where the Rajasthan Police nabbed them and informed the Bhiwani police, said SP Sawan. The Bhiwani police nabbed the accused Sandeep and Satish from there.
