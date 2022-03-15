2 wanted criminals held for double murder

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 14

An STF team led by Inspector Haresh Kumar of Rohtak unit, arrested two most-wanted criminals, including Ankit, alias Baba, and Sunny of Ritoli village in Rohta along with their accomplices.

They have been arrested in connection with the murder of two persons in Ritoli village on March 2.

Ankit and Sunny were involved in several criminal cases and each of them carried a cash award of Rs 10,000 on his head.

The other arrested persons include Amit, alias Meeta, Vineet, alias Vinny, and Yash, alias Gajju, of Dighal village in Jhajjar district.

Two countrymade pistols and two bullets were seized from the possession of the arrested persons. —