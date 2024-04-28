2 women among 3 cyber thugs arrested in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 27

Gurugram police arrested three cyber thugs, including two women, for cheating people in the name of providing easy loans. As many as 12 mobile phones used in the crime, four ATM cards and 1000 fake loan pamphlets were recovered from their possession.

According to the police, the team of cyber police station, arrested the accused from house number 1234 in Sector 31 through Pratibimb app.

The arrested accused were identified as Praveen, alias Rahul, a resident of Lodhar village in Jind district in Haryana; Rachna, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan and Saloni Jaiswal, alias Summi, a native of Barabanki district in UP. The accused operated a fake call centre to lure people in the name of providing loans.

“During interrogation, the accused Praveen, revealed that he along with his other associates cheated people by pretending to give loans in the name of Tata Capital. The criminals put loan posters in distant cities and when someone contacted them for a loan, they cheated them by transferring money to different banks in name of different types of charges. Praveen had hired both of the accused women on salary and commission to receive calls,” said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cyber.

