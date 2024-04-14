2 women die as truck hits scooter, kin cry foul

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 13

Two women died when their scooter was hit by a truck on Begu Road under the Kirtinagar police station here this morning.

The impact of the collision resulted in the death of the scooter driver, Priyanka,while the other woman Karamjeet sustained severe injuries and died on the way to Agroha medical college, Hisar.

The police impounded the truck involved in the incident from Rangri Road. Both the truck driver and the conductor fled the site, leaving the vehicle behind. Priyanka’s husband Narendra Dhameja has levelled charges against Karamjeet’s husband Gurjeet, alias Kappa.

According to Dhameja, Gurjeet had strained relations with Karamjeet and they were living separately. He said a few days ago, he had threatened to kill Karamjeet.

Priyanka is survived by her two sons aged 11 and six years while Karamjeet by her 16-year-old son. Both women were on their way to serve at Gurdwara Chilla Sahib on Rania Road.

The passersby informed the police who took Karamjeet to district hospital for treatment. The Kirtinagar police station in-charge, along with the CIA team reached the accident site and gathered evidences.

In the CCTV footage it was found that the truck was being driven recklessly and after hitting the scooter, it dragged the two-wheeler for approximately 500 meters, severely injuring Karamjeet and resulting in the death of Priyanka.

The police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against Gujeet and the investigation is on.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa