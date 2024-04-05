2-year-old falls into manhole in Gurugram, dies

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 4

A two-year-old child died after falling into an open manhole of a sewer line at Sihi village in the Sector 37 area.

According to the complaint filed by Nepal native Bhagat Kumar, he has been living at Sihi village for the last two years with his family. His son Pradeep Kumar was playing near his tea stall on Wednesday evening. “Around 5 pm, when my son was playing near my tea stall, he fell into an open manhole of a sewer line. When we started searching for my son, he was found lying in the sewer and then the police was called,” Bhagat said.

“A police team reached the spot, fished out my son from the sewer and rushed him to a hospital, where my son was declared dead by the doctors. My son died due to negligence of the department concerned,” Bhagat said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 283 (obstruction in public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at the Sector 37 police station on Thursday.

