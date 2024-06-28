2-year-old hit by speeding car in Gurugram, dies

Gurugram, June 27
A two-year-old child playing in front of his house in DLF Phase 3 died after being hit by a speeding car. People caught hold of the driver who was trying to run away and handed him over to the police. The police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.
According to the complaint filed by Krishna Malakar, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar, he lived on rent with his family in DLF Phase 3 area. It was around 1 pm on Thursday afternoon when his four-year-old daughter Aakriti and two-year-old son Jigar were playing near the staircase in front of the gate of his house. Suddenly a speeding Brezza car hit his son. They rushed him to the hospital in a critical condition where doctors declared him dead.
The accused car driver was identified as Sunny, a resident of Nathupr village. A senior police official said an FIR had been registered.
