2 years on, Faridabad medical college yet to start functioning

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 3

MBBS courses and fully fledged OPD services at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Hospital in Chhainsa here are to start even after two years have passed since the government took over the institution in 2020.

Although funds worth crores have been spent as part of renovation package, delay in faculty appointment, paramedical staff and infrastructure upgradation still remain major issues, the sources claimed.

Although announcement of completing the appointment of teaching faculty and starting full fledged OPD services by 2021, no work has been taken on both the fronts, the sources claimed. The OPD functioning as of now employs junior doctors who can handle 25 to 30 patients. An official said tenders of about Rs 30 crore regarding hiring manpower, sanitation, repairs and security services were carried out last year to restart the institution.

“The recruitment process has been completed and the faculty is expected to join soon,” said Dr Gautam Gole, Director of the college. He said while formal nod for the admission or intake of first batch of students is awaited, efforts are on to start the full fledged OPD and inward services soon.

The medical college, earlier known as Goldfields Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, a private institution, was shut down in 2015 owing to financial issues. The state government took over it in an auction in March 2020.

Approval for 100 Mbbs seats pending