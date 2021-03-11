2 years on, Palwal ROB awaits completion

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, August 10

It’s been more than two years but the railway overbridge (ROB) project at Rasulpur village in the district has still not been completed, despite the contractor missing multiple deadlines. Now, the authorities are mulling termination of contract for the “poor pace of work” that started in 2018.

To be built at Rs 25 crore, the ROB was aimed at providing a direct access to around 70 villages with Palwal town, according to district officials.

May terminate contract While a penalty of Rs 45 lakh was imposed by the HSRDC last year, which is carrying out the project, the failure to speed up work has forced the department to recommend termination of contract, so that a fresh tender can be awarded to complete the work soon. —Rahul Singh, executive engineer, HSRDC

Though the project was expected to be completed in 24 months, the contractor was able to complete just 65 to 70 per cent work that, too, in about 48 months (delayed by 24 months).

“While a penalty of Rs 45 lakh was imposed by the Haryana State Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (HSRDC) last year, which is carrying out the project, the failure to speed up work has forced the department to recommend termination of contract, so that a fresh tender could be awarded to complete the work as soon as possible,” says Rahul Singh, Executive Engineer, HSRDC.

It is being claimed that it was perhaps first such case, wherein a termination of contract has been recommended. A fresh tender is likely to be awarded after permission from the higher authorities concerned, officials said. A warning of termination of contract was issued in February this year, it is claimed.

“As the project was to be completed by June 2020, the delay in the work has only resulted in severe inconvenience to residents of several villages located across the railway track, especially those commuting from the city to Hassanpur subdivision,” claims Anup Prashar, a resident.

He said the issue forced residents to stage a dharna for two weeks last year in protest against the delay. Kuldeep Baisla of Lulwari village said residents have to travel an extra 30 km to reach their destination as the railway crossing has been lying closed for the past over three years. Transporting sick and expectant mothers to the hospital had become a grave concern, he said.

A similar problem is also being faced at Bamni Khera village residents as 25 per cent of ROB project work was still pending. It was also taken up in 2018.