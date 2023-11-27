2 youths die as bikes collide

Palwal, November 26
Two youths returning from work were killed after their motorcycle collided with another mobike near Alawalpur village in the district last night. Two persons were injured in the accident.
The victims identified as Manish and his cousin Devi Charan died in the accident that took place around 9.30 pm yesterday. The victims were on their way home at Badram village from their place of work at Tatarpur village, where they were employed in a private company. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital.
